Security our collective responsibility, says Sanwo-Olu at NASFAT conference

LAGOS State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared that the security situation in Nigeria deserves the attention of all citizens.

Speaking at the sixth biennial conference of the Nasrul-lahi-li-Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) with the theme ‘Security and Good Governance: Imperative for Faith-based Organisations’, the governor noted that although security is the concern of government, it requires the support of the citizenry to provide the partnership upon which the security apparatus is built.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the event which took place last week at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque Multipurpose Hall, Alausa, Ikeja, averred that the “consistent weaponisation of religion,” ethnicity and other areas of difference must stop if a virile nation was to be built.

While stating that religious leaders must engage with their followers and change the content of sermons, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “As leaders of a faith-based organisation, it is essential to always feed the hearts of the Ummah with words from the Holy Qur’an and that will always prompt them to act and live in obedience to Almighty Allah.”

He noted that though the various state governments and the Federal Government had committed a lot of funds to security, “it is re-examination of our values that will ensure a secure nation.”

According to him, apart from the nation being under-policed, pervasive corruption was undermining the country’s ability to remain secure.

While urging all Nigerians, especially the younger ones, to participate in fixing the nation so as to make it conducive for all, the governor stated that “if peace is to reign and unity is to be attained among populace, we must see ourselves as human beings before any other primordial considerations.”

He urged religious leaders to consistently “speak truth to power when necessary and “that way, we hold our leaders accountable to ensure they lead us justly.”

