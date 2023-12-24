The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Senators representing Ogun East and West in the National Assembly, Gbenga Daniel and Solomon Adeola respectively, have enjoined Nigerians to keep hope alive for a greater and better country.

They stated this in their different Christmas messages made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Sunday.

Abiodun urged Christians and Nigerians not to allow the current economic challenges to dampen their spirit, saying that there is hope of economic turnaround.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adediran, also urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirits of love, peace, and goodwill.

He said the current hardship in the country occasioned by double digit inflation would soon give way as governments at the federal and state levels fashion out ways to ensure economic recovery and improved living conditions for Nigerians.

He said: “On this joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to each and everyone of you. It is a time when we come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and reflect on the values of love, peace, and goodwill.

“Christmas is not only a time for festivities and merriment, but also a time for deep introspection and gratitude. It reminds us of the importance of unity, compassion, and the spirit of giving. As we gather with our friends and families, let us remember those who are less fortunate and extend a helping hand to them.

“We must all embrace the spirits of love, peace, and goodwill, especially during this Christmas season.

“There is hope. Just like Jesus sacrificed His life for Christians so that they can have life, the sacrifice Nigerians are making now will also yield bountiful benefits.

“Irrespective of the challenges we have, we do not have any other country we can call our own. At this time, Christians should show love to all people and support the government in its quest to find lasting solutions to the myriads of problems confronting the country.

“Governments at all levels are working tirelessly to bring about economic recovery and improve the living conditions of our people, and I believe that our people will smile.

“I commend the perseverance and never-say-die spirit of Nigerians, and I appeal for their continued support for the new government.

“May this Christmas bring you peace, joy, and love that will guide you throughout the coming year. Let us cherish the precious moments spent with our loved ones, and let us embrace the spirit of unity and togetherness that Christmas represents.”

Daniel, on his part, enjoined the Christian faithful in Nigeria to take the lesson of love and peace which Christmas represents in dealing with one another, while admonishing them to take a cue from the life and birth of Jesus Christ.

“One of the most significant stories of the Holy Bible is that of the birth of our Lord Jesus. It is a testament to our faith and the re-echoing of the power of hope and belief in a better tomorrow.

“As Christians, we have an important role to play in keeping that faith alongside all the lessons and teaching it offers. As Nigerians, we must show the love and purity that encapsulates the life and time of Jesus not just amongst ourselves but also amongst others irrespective of beliefs.”

Otunba Daniel called on Christians to continue to pray for Nigeria and President Tinubu for the wisdom to take us to the promised land.

In his message, Adeola called on all Christians in particular, and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the Christmas celebration to renew their faith in Jesus Christ of Nazareth and pray for a better Nigeria with the implementation of the RenewedHope Agenda of the present administration.

He said Christmas symbolizes the celebration of the birth of a new dawn for the salvation of souls for all humanity, especially for the Christians stressing that with the birth of Jesus Christ that we are celebrating, mankind has a hope for a better future and salvation of souls for eternity.

“I want to urge all Christian faithful not to use the occasion of 2023 Christmas celebration for merry-making only but use it as a period of reflection and supplication to God Almighty for a better, peaceful and prosperous future. With this year’s celebration coming months after the commencement of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, I urge all Nigerians to see the season as another opportunity for fervent prayers for a new dawn and prosperous future for individuals and the Nigeria nation” the senator stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE