Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and his colleagues, have said that in spite of the hard times Nigerians face currently, they should continue to pray for peace and better days ahead for the country.

Akpabio, his Deputy, Sen. Barau Jibrin; Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele; the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Sen. Adeola Olamilekan, and Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, all sent messages of felicitations to Nigerians on Sunday ahead of the Christmas celebrations by Christians.

Akpabio acknowledged the pains caused by the Federal Government’s decision to discontinue the fuel subsidy regime, but said it was for the good of everyone, adding, “Our today’s pain will surely produce joyful gains in a very short time”

His Christmas message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, on Sunday .

Akpabio admonished the Christian faithful “To pray, fast and be hopeful because with the birth of Jesus Christ, who is our symbol of hope, love and redemption, Nigeria will also overcome its current challenges”.

He called for reflections on the teachings of Jesus Christ, which he noted were anchored on love for neighbour, peaceful coexistence and loyalty to constituted authorities.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and indeed the entire National Assembly, I wish to sincerely congratulate all our Christian brothers and sisters on the celebration of the feast of Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As you celebrate, I urge you not only to merry but also, continue to pray for our dear country Nigeria and our leaders, show love to one another and continue to reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, especially his humility, sacrifice, love for neighbour and loyalty to God and constituted authority,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Advising Nigerians not to give up on their leaders, particularly the present government of President Bola Tinubu, Akpabio said, “I am confident that with your prayers and support, the current administration will wipe away your tears in no distant time”.

On his part, Jibrin urged prayers for peace, unity and economic prosperity of Nigeria.

“I rejoice with the Christian faithful and indeed, all Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

“I urge the Christian faithful, therefore, to remain steadfast in adhering to the tenets of Christ’s teachings on this Christmas, now and always.

“I equally enjoin all Nigerians to pray for and rekindle trust in the Renewed Hope Agenda for a brighter future under the purposeful, caring and humane leadership of the current administration”, his Special Adviser on Media, Ismail Mudashir, quoted the deputy Senate President as saying on Sunday.

Speaking in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State, where he distributed 3,000 bags of rice to his constituents, Bamidele also raised the hopes of Nigerians, assuring them that the process of economic reconstruction had been started by the present administration.

He stated, “As a federation, we may be witnessing difficult times currently. But, we will walk into an era of economic boom, for which all Nigerians will glorify the Name of God Almighty. The time is no longer far. It will begin to manifest with the implementation of the 2024 appropriation, which the National Assembly will pass into law this week.

“All the committees of the National Assembly have concluded their hearings. They have equally submitted their reports to the Committee on Appropriations, whose members are now looking into the committees’ reports ahead of the plenary.

“After this Christmas holiday, the National Assembly will recovene on December 29 to deliberate on the report of the Committee on Appropriations. Hopefully, before the end of this year, the National Assembly will pass the 2024 appropriations bill and also transmit to the Presidency for assent.

“As a parliament, we are committed to maintaining our tradition of January-December budget cycle. Since 2019, we have kept to this tradition and will not allow anything to disrupt it in order to deepen the budget governance.”

Olamilekan congratulated Christians and wished them well at Christmas. Like his colleagues, he too called for patience amid the current hardship.

“I want to urge all Christian faithful not to use the occasion of the 2023 Christmas celebration for merry-making only but use it as a period of reflection and supplication to God Almighty for a better, peaceful and prosperous future. With this year’s celebration coming months after the commencement of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, I urge all Nigerians to see the season as another opportunity for fervent prayers for a new dawn and prosperous future for individuals and the Nigeria nation,” his media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro, quoted Olamilekan as saying on Sunday.

In her message, Akpoti-Uduaghan called on Nigerians to remain united and love one another, according to a release signed by her Chief Press Secretary, Arogbonlo Israel.

She said, “Christmas reminds us of the reason for the season. It’s a time to inspire hope and spread the message of love.

“On this auspicious occasion, I wish all Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“I want to call on Christians in particular and Nigerians in general to emulate the virtues of Christ, who through self-sacrifice brought salvation to humanity. We must embrace love, peace and unity even as He first loved us by giving Himself for us.

“As we celebrate, may the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE