The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has enjoined Nigerians to fear God beyond human beings.

He described God fearing as the primary panacea to the socio-political challenges facing the nation, urging the need to turn a new leaf in this Christmas season through total submission to the will of God.

The appeal was contained in the Christmas message released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem. Oba Akanbi lamented the decay of social value as seen through corruption- embezzlement of public fund, ritual killings, idolatry, immoral dressing, thuggery, drug addict, pre-marital sex etc.

He called on individual to repent and open a new page of life dedicated to worship and fear only God.

“I urge Nigerians to open a new page of life dedicated to worship and fear only God in honour of the 2023 Christmas celebration. A life dedicated to God becomes more meaningful and productive.

“God fearing individuals will eschew social vices such as corruption, embezzlement of public funds, ritual killings, idolatry, hard drugs, thuggery, arson, indecent dressings etc.

“We are not unaware of challenges facing us as a nation. A few people and syndicate cornering our collective patrimony for personal aggrandizement. Monumental corruption associated with past leaders. We should be God fearing by remembering the last day always”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE