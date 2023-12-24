The Niger Delta Peoples’ Congress (NDPC), USA, has called on the warring factions in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State to give peace a chance.

In a statement signed by Bishop Samson Amajene, President of the NDPC, USA, the group expressed concerns over the lingering political upheaval in the state, saying that the crisis impedes the development of the state and, as such, should be vehemently discouraged as well as avoided completely.

It noted the high level of insecurity, youth restiveness, and re-occurrence of insurgency, as well as the negative social and political impacts the crisis will bring to the people of the state, reiterating the importance of politicians not allowing personal interests to override the general interest and prosperity of the people of the state, the region, and the nation.

The NDPC pointed out that crises create three related threats: public safety, economic loss, and the breakdown of law and order.

It lamented that no investment would thrive in a crisis-ridden state as it discourages investors, thereby escalating the prices of food, stressing that the most affected in all these crises were women, who are managers of homes.

Recounting the experiences and negative impacts of political crises that had rocked Rivers State in the past, the NDPC said the implication of another political crisis would be too grievous for the state to bear.

They urged the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, elder statesmen, and elites in the state to prevail on the political actors involved in the recent crisis to sheathe their swords.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…