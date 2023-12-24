Senator representing Kwara Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has congratulated Christian community for witnessing another Christmas, admonishing the people to use the season to share love and lend a helping hand to others, especially the less privileged.

Mustapha, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agricultural Production and Rural Development Services, said Christmas is a period to exhibit more love and generosity to one another and coexist peacefully.

In a congratulatory message issued from his media office in Ilorin, the legislator urged citizens across the state, particularly within Kwara Central Senatorial District to avoid divisive words or actions. Instead, he said citizens irrespective of their religious inclinations, should see the strength of unity in our diversity.

Mustapha, who is also the Turaki of Ilorin, charged Christians to use the opportunity of the season to reflect on their contributions to peace building, growth and progress of the state in particular and the Nigerian nation in general.

Mustapha also appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Bola Tinubu in its quest to rejuvenate the nation’s economy and make the country better for all.

He congratulated the Kwara first family, the Chairman and members of the APC in Kwara state and the entire Christian community on the occasion of Christmas, while also wishing them a prosperous yuletide.

