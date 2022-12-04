Christians have never managed to build a unified political base for 60yrs — NNCC

The Nigeria National Christian Coalition (NNCC), a Christian political empowerment forum, has stated that Christians have never managed to build a unified political base for the past 60 years.

The Group’s Convener, Apostle Titi Oluwadare, who stated this on Saturday in lagos, noted that this is due to lack of understanding, individual interests, refusal and laziness to strategically harmonise ideas for the common good of all.

Titi explained that the body of Christ lacks ability to negotiate or place a demand that can achieve or help achieve their objectives because of not having a base.

According to him, The political sphere is totally captured by Muslims in Nigeria today.

He cited the instances Edo state which is 90% Christian, fielding Muslim governor in the last election and playing the dictates of a small Muslim group with a base.

Oluwadare stated that in the north places with 50/50 Christians Muslims, won’t even offer a Christian the Deputy Governor position.

He noted that While in the South the Christian majority communities governed by Muslims.





Apostle explained that Muslims understand politics and engage in it, while Christians are nowhere to be found in the political sphere because of apathy.

