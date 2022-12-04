Aminu Muhammed apologises to Aisha Buhari after regaining freedom

A final year student of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Aminu Muhammed Adamu has apologised to the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari after regaining freedom from detention.

Recall that Adamu was arrested by the police in Dutse for allegedly publishing a defamatory statement on his Twitter handle against Mrs Buhari.

After spending almost two weeks in detention and allegedly being subjected to torture, he was arraigned on Tuesday before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, where he pleaded not guilty and was remanded at Suleja prison before he was released on Friday after the First Lady withdraw the case against him.

He has however taken back to Twitter to offer an unreserved apology to everyone affected by his controversial tweet, especially the First Lady, who he described as “our mother”.

According to him, it was never his intention to hurt the feelings of Mrs Buhari, adding that such a thing would never repeat itself ever again.

He also thanked Mrs Buhari for deeming it fit to forgive him and withdrew the case against him.

He wrote, “I would like to use this medium to express my sincere apologies to those I’ve hurt, especially our mother, Aisha Buhari. It was never my intention to hurt your feelings and Insha Allah I will change for the better. However, I’m also grateful for your forgiveness, thank u mama”

Also appreciating the efforts of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), he stated that regaining his freedom wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of the body and that of the general public.

He wrote, “To the Nigerian students association (NANS), words can’t describe how grateful I am for your support and guidance. You and the general public are what made my freedom to be possible after God. Thank you😊🤝”