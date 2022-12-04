Abducted Bauchi politician released after 14 days in captivity

After spending 14 days in captivity with his abductors, the young politician kidnapped in Boi village of Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State, Mulki Markus Masoyi has finally been released and reunited to his family and community.

Report monitored from the area revealed that Markus Masoyi arrived home at about 12 midnight on Sunday to the admiration of his family members, friends, well wishers and others expressing gratitude to God and to all who stood by him when the drama lasted.

In gratitude he posted on his Facebook page, Hon Masoyi wrote that “Glory be to God, I am Free by grace not by qualifications” .

“I want to use this medium to express my happiness to God and to each and everyone of you for your consistent prayers and support, words cannot express how grateful I am, ” he added.

Markus Masoyi further stated that “It is only God that will bless you in return,

Thank you! Thank you!! God bless you all in Jesus name”