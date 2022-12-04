Abducted Bauchi politician released after 14 days in captivity
thanks God, family, friends, associates
After spending 14 days in captivity with his abductors, the young politician kidnapped in Boi village of Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State, Mulki Markus Masoyi has finally been released and reunited to his family and community.
Report monitored from the area revealed that Markus Masoyi arrived home at about 12 midnight on Sunday to the admiration of his family members, friends, well wishers and others expressing gratitude to God and to all who stood by him when the drama lasted.
In gratitude he posted on his Facebook page, Hon Masoyi wrote that “Glory be to God, I am Free by grace not by qualifications” .
“I want to use this medium to express my happiness to God and to each and everyone of you for your consistent prayers and support, words cannot express how grateful I am, ” he added.
Markus Masoyi further stated that “It is only God that will bless you in return,
Thank you! Thank you!! God bless you all in Jesus name”
Speaking shortly after his release, the National President of Boi Progressive Association, Rev. Philemon Kicheme JP said that, the whole community is happy with the development.
He said that, “I am personally happy and I join fellow citizens to thank God almighty for intervention. We thank the Security agencies, the media and all those who played a vital role that led to our brother’s release” .
The Clergyman declared that, “This is going to be the last and we have taken steps to avoid further occurrence.
As of the time of filing the report, it could not be established how much was paid as ransom following the demand of the sum of N100m by the abductors.