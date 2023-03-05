By Owojuyigbe Mayokun

No man ever prepares for crisis well enough, save a few who are blessed with divine forewarning, like Joseph during the Egyptian famine, or those who are privileged by science and technology, like seismographers who keep watch of impending earthquakes. Some others, by benefit of wisdom or dint of experience may get to prepare for contingencies and steer clear of crisis momentarily, but one unarguable fact about every man is that we have all been hit by crisis at one point or the other. Quite possibly, there are still more to come.

Jesus Christ himself let us know that the world is fraught with danger and vicissitudes. While speaking to his disciples on one occasion, he said, “I’ve told you all this so that trusting me, you will be unshakable and assured, deeply at peace. In this godless world you will continue to experience difficulties. But take heart! I’ve conquered the world (John 16:33 MSB). The more popular King James Version of the same translates to, “…in the world ye shall have tribulation, but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”

Not only did Jesus warn his disciples to be expectant of crisis, he himself suffered a few while with them (the disciples). One day while travelling by sea, the disciples were confronted by a weather crisis. The storm raged against their ship, almost like it would break it apart and cause them all to drown. And while this was on, the Lord Jesus was in the “hinder part of the ship, asleep on a pillow.” It is true that Jesus got up and rebuked the wind. What is equally true, and perhaps very crucial for us to learn, is that the storm arose anyway, even though the son of God was present on the ship (Mark 4:36-39 KJV).

There is no better way to break this to you dear reader, “You will encounter crisis in this world as you go about your daily business and your God-ordained assignment.” While it is not the most lovely news, it is not a reason to fret either. In fact, we would be more endangered if we lived oblivious of this indisputable fact. The good news within all of this however, is as Jesus assured in the text I referenced earlier, that “he has overcome the world.” Not only that, lest we begin to feel a vague sense of distance or silence on the part of Jesus, he equally assured us that he would be with us always, even unto the end of the world (Matthew 28:20).

Now most people might find themselves fluttering and losing faith in the middle of a crisis. Peter experienced this too. When Jesus bid him to come to him on the water, Peter was first elated by the miracle of walking on water. Soon enough, crisis struck, and he shifted his gaze from Jesus to the boisterous wind, and began to sink. The important lesson here is that a person can get overwhelmed by crisis even while following the leading of the Lord. It was Jesus who said to Peter to come on the water, but Peter, failing to rely on Him, was almost lost to the sea.

As a person, you might also be going through crisis at the moment. In fact, at a time like this when our country is battling with the economic crisis facing her, many households may be going through financial crisis. Be of good cheer however, the good Lord has not forgotten you. Jesus is never distant from those who believe in him, particularly in their time of need. Even the psalmist David, a man who suffered one too many crises in the process of becoming king, realised how actively God cares for us in the moments of crisis (Psalm 27:5, Psalm 32:7).

On this note I joyfully declare to you and your loved ones, that no matter the crisis you might be facing right now, Christ is right there with you. While waiting on Him with a heart of faith and lips crying out in prayer, He will reach out and save you, just as He did for Peter. Stay blessed.

Owojuyigbe Mayokun is a student of journalism at Redeemer’s University who writes freelance articles via [email protected]





