Cholera: Ebonyi council boss debunks social media number of death

The Chairman Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state Chief Steven Orogwu has debunked rumour on social media that about sixty-Five (65) died of cholera in his council area.

According to Orogwu, only Nine(9) persons out of sixteen (16) cases have been confirmed died.

Chief Orogwu stated this in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on ICT, Media and Documentation Mr Ugonna Utulor on Friday.

The statement reads “Earlier in November, there were reports of gastroenteritis outbreak at Ndiegu Amagu. The State Ministry of Health, WHO, State Primary Health Development Agency and Ikwo Local Government Council were informed.

“These bodies dispatched health officials to the area and samples were obtained and sent to the laboratory. All the tests were negative for Cholera.

“The number of reported deaths as of today 25/11/2021 is 9 while 18 cases were reported. Over 10 patients have been treated and discharged.

“Notwithstanding, the Ikwo Local Government released funds for procurement of drugs, Oral Dehydration Solution, Water Guards and other medicaments, in addition to medical supplies by WHO and State Ministry of Health. The health team distributed these items there and are still going there to retake another set of samples for laboratory examination.

“Sensational reports on Social Media over bloating the situation on ground does no good to anyone. Meanwhile, WHO has released funds to its officials and the health experts will be moving to the affected area to continue its intervention in the situation,” the statement said.

