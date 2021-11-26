Govt tasked with improved medicare, inclusive education for children with down syndrome

Governments at all levels have been urged to improve medicare and embrace inclusive education for children with down syndrome or developmental disability.

This advice was given by some guests, including policy makers, medical doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and sports administrators during the launch of a book entitled, “The Determined Father: Lessons from My Journey with My Autistic Son,” on Thursday in Lagos.

The book, authored by the Founder/CEO CA Consultants, Engr. Charles Akindayomi, chronicled his journey of discovery, challenges and sacrifices in terms of time and money for the love of his autistic son, Akinyele.

Speaking at the forum, the author and former President, Association of Consulting Engineers of Nigeria, tasked the government on the need to raise the standards of medicare locally for children with down syndrome, adding that the authority should also take interest in their education.

Corroborating Akindayomi, the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who doubles as the chairman of the book launch, urged the government to continue to look at how it could improve the nation’s medicare to curb medical tourism abroad.

From what the book represented, he said, “What we have learnt today is the love of parents for their children. The second thing is that no child doesn’t have inherent talent and that disabilities, in fact, are an asset.

“Their autistic child has developed nicely to be very brilliant, Daniel said

Members of the panel of discussions on a child with down syndrome, a Board Member, Special Olympics Nigeria, Mr Misan Eresanara, Autism Father and Consultant Neurologist, Royal Cross Medical Centre, Lagos, Dr Seyi Roberts, Autism Mom and Founder of George Kerry Life Foundation, Dr Matilda Kerry and Consultant Neuro-Developmental Pediatrician, Professor Afolabi Lesi, narrated their experiences and challenged the government on improved medicare in the country.

Chairman of Channel Television, Mr John Momoh, who doubles as the chief launcher, commended the author for the insight.

Momoh pointed out that it was not only the parent of Akinyele that was determined, noting that the boy was determined too. “Akinyele has spent most of his life battling against prejudices and a condition that is often disadvantageous in our society,’ he said.

Narrating his journey with his autistic son, Akindayomi stated that he and the wife, Yinka did not know until three years after the birth of the boy.

He said, “Then we find out that something is wrong and that he is not developing like any other child. We know we have to go to the medical doctors and check. Autism itself or developmental disability is not something that doctors get easily. You have to go through different tests, so we did that here and they could not diagnose what the exact problem was.

“We have to take the child to the United Kingdom (UK) because they have a very fantastic series of diagnosis centres. We got him tested and from there we found out that it was autism. Autism has no cure but what they were saying was that we just have to find a way of managing him. That is why you find those children that have mental disabilities or challenges, they require special needs.”

