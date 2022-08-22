China to strengthen ties through cultural diplomacy with Nigeria

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has said that it will strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria through diplomatic cultural exchange between the two countries.

The Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Abuja, Li Xuda stated this at the end of the of three-day International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo, organised by the NCAC in Abuja with the theme ‘Networking Nigerian Arts and Crafts to the World’.

According to Xuda, Nigeria is a large country with ancient history and rich cultural heritage and Nigerian people are proud of their colourful and diverse culture, such as unique tribe dances, various kinds of languages, religions, music, fashion, movies, and food as well as arts and crafts.

“With the theme “Networking Nigerian Crafts to the World”, this year’s INAC not only provides the world with a window to showcase beautiful Nigeria beyond our imagination, but also builds a bridge of friendship to connect the people of all countries with Nigerians.

“About 14 years ago, when I worked as a cultural expert at Beijing Olympic Organizing Committee in 2008, I knew clearly that the original Olympic motto says “Faster-Higher-Stronger”.

“This year’s fabulous Expo deeply impressed me through its well-organized activities, joyful atmosphere, brilliant booth design, beautiful exhibits, amazing cultural performances and so on”.

“In my eyes, INAC Expo 2022 really becomes bigger, stronger and better! So here let me highly commend the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and its boss, Director General Otunba Segun Runsewe for their excellent job and valuable contribution!

“On August 7, the first Sunday of this month, I have the great honour to be invited by my friend Mr Abdul Suleman, National Youth Service Corps coordinator to attend “2022 FCT Cultural Carnival”.

“All the 10 platoons representing different Nigerian tribes took their turns to make their cultural presentation at the Carnival. The thing that attracted me most about the carnival was the sign that one platoon held”.

“The sign says “United, We Stand; Divided, We Fall” It has only 6 words, but it tells us a truth clearly. Without a doubt, INAC Expo plays the same positive role to unite all of us,” Xuda stated.

Also, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, urged Nigerians to tolerate one another by using cultural diplomacy to address the challenges bedevilling the country.

While hosting countries around the world, Runsewe explained that: “Nigeria is safe, we have no problem” as INAC hosts 54 countries stressing Nigeria only has challenges and the solution is to deploy cultural diplomacy.

“Nigeria does not have problems but we have challenges and you can never become a champion until you overcome your challenges. I can tell you that everywhere in the world, they use one strategy which is cultural diplomacy”. He added.

