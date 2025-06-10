China harps on dialogue as key to global peace, progress

The Peoples Republic of China has harped on the importance of dialogue among civilisations as a key to promoting global peace and progress.

The Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria made the assertion in his speech during the celebration of the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilisations at the China Cultural Center in Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said, “The establishment of the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilisations is a successful practice of China’s commitment to the Global Civilisation Initiative put forward by President Xi Jinping, and is an important contribution to global dialogue, peace, and development.”

He also stressed the importance of mutual learning and respect for diversity among civilisations.

“The resolution clearly states that all achievements of civilizations are part of humanity’s shared heritage.

“It advocates respect for the diversity of civilisations, and emphasises the importance of dialogue among civilisations in promoting peace, development, well-being, and common progress,” he said.

The Charge d’Affaires highlighted the growing cooperation between China and Nigeria in various fields, including culture, tourism, and education.

“Last year, President Tinubu successfully visited China and attended the Beijing Summit of the FOCAC. The two heads of state jointly agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he noted.

He expressed China’s willingness to work with Nigeria to enhance cooperation and exchanges in the fields of culture, tourism, education, and creative economy.

“The year 2026 is the China-Africa Year of Cultural and People-to-People Exchange, China is willing to work with Nigeria to take this opportunity to enhance cooperation and exchanges in the fields of culture, tourism, education, and creative economy, and jointly build a high-level China-Nigeria community with a shared future,” he stated.

The Charge d’Affaires emphasised the power of music as a universal language in fostering mutual understanding and lasting friendship.

“Let us make friends through music, express feelings through melodies, sublimate China-Nigeria friendship in the tunes, and promote our cooperations in the harmonies,” he said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad Yawale in his keynote address, highlighted the significance of dialogue among civilizations in promoting cultural exchange and cooperation.

He said, “Nigeria and China are not merely diplomatic partners; we are ancient souls conversing across millennia.”

“Our ties are woven with threads of shared values: respect for heritage, reverence for community, and the unyielding belief that diversity is divinity expressed,” Dr. Yawale stated.

He emphasized the importance of cultural dialogue in driving the creative economy, citing examples of successful collaborations between Nigeria and China.

“Look at what we’ve achieved together: The Abuja Light Rail project, a symphony of Chinese engineering and Nigerian labour; the Lekki Free Trade Zone, where Nigerian enterprise meets Chinese innovation; and the Nollywood films now streaming across millions of Chinese homes. These are not transactions; they are transformations,” he said.

Dr. Yawale also announced plans to launch the “Nigeria-China Creative Corridor,” a platform for joint ventures in film, music, AI-driven art, and heritage preservation.

“Through scholarships, artist residencies, and co-production agreements, we will foster a new generation of creatives who can bridge cultures and drive economic growth,” he stated.

The event featured cultural performances and exhibitions showcasing the rich heritage of both countries.

The celebration of the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilisations underscores the commitment of Nigeria and China to promoting cultural exchange and cooperation.