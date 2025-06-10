PHOTOS: Pastor Adeboye visits Alaafin Owoade in Oyo

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, at his palace in Oyo Town.

The visit was announced in a Facebook post by Ajísebí Ọ̀yọ́ Radio, which also shared photos from the meeting between the respected cleric and the monarch.

The caption accompanying the post, written in Yoruba, stated, “Alaafin of Yoruba Land, Iku Baba Yeye gba Àlejò Daddy G.O. Baba Enoch A. Adeboye ti Ìjọ Redeemed Christian Church of God ni Ilu Oyo Alaafin l’oni” (The Alaafin of Yorubaland, Iku Baba Yeye, received Daddy G.O., Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, today in the city of Oyo).

One of the pictures captured the moment the man of God was praying for the monarch.

Accompanying the cleric during the visit were his son, Leke Adeboye, and other pastors.

The visit comes a few days after Pastor Adeboye revealed that God warned him his firstborn would die if he left the RCCG.

Adeboye made the disclosure during the June edition of the Holy Ghost Service, themed “Destined for Greatness (Part 2),” held at midnight on Saturday, June 7, at the Redemption City of God, Ogun State.

While speaking on the importance of divine direction and spiritual consistency, Adeboye referenced a sermon earlier delivered by his son, Pastor Leke Adeboye.

He lamented that many young Christians today frequently move from one church to another, constantly identifying as first-timers in new congregations.

