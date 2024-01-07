ONE of the bouyant communities in Kogi State, Iyara community in Ijumu Local Government Area, recently installed a new traditional ruler Oba Jacob Babatunde Meduteni as the Eleta Oluyara of Iyara land.

The events which took place at Iyara Town Hall and Civic Centre was well attended by eminent personalities across the state, including polticians, educationalists, religious leaders and government functionaries.

It will be recalled that the Kogi State government appointed Medutemi on July 24, 2023, as 3rd Class Chief while the stool was upgraded to 2nd Class status on September 26, 2023, by the state executive council.

Before his selection, the royal father the Iyara Development Movement where he served for six years as president.

In his acceptance speech, the Oba appealed to educated young men, whether retired or still in service, to take up chieftaincy titles to help enrich their chieftaincy institution.

“It is worthy of note that this has nothing to do with or does not interfere with our religious beliefs. I think we will be mistaken if we hold such opinions. So, please, join us to enhance good decisions, performance, and preserve the legacies of the chieftaincy institution,” he said.

Also speaking, Ijumu Local Government Traditional Council Chairman, Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni, rejoiced with the sons and daughters of Iyara land, both at home and in the diaspora.

His words: “The massive crowd gathered here today speaks to the importance of this occasion. This is an age-old tradition that we must continue to uphold. In the records of time, coronations have always held a special place. They mark the transition of power. They embody the aspirations and hopes of a people, as the weight of leadership rests upon the shoulders of a selected group.

“Today, we bestow this immense responsibility in respect of the Iyara community, upon the newly coronated Eleta Oluyara, Oba (Engr.) Jacob Babatunde Meduteni, knowing that he possesses the wisdom, strength, and integrity to lead his people. So, we rejoice that today, we crown a new Eleta Oluyara of lyara land.

“I have always taken a stand for the integrity of our traditional systems, and so I am especially delighted that today, Saturday, December 23, 2023, the sanctity of the emergence of new Eleta Oluyara of lyara land has been affirmed.

“His Royal Highness, Oba Jacob Babatunde Meduteni, has distinguished himself as an excellent professional. He has without doubt contributed and will continue to contribute to the development of Iyara land and Kogi State at large.

“He has served in public service spanning many years. He is indeed a man of many parts. To the new Eleta Oluyara of Iyara land, your new office comes with responsibility. I urge you to use this position to promote peace and tranquillity by carrying everyone along in the scheme of things.

“You’re expected to carry out your task with the fear of God, equity, fairness and justice which are necessary tools for leadership success. I also use this opportunity to appeal to all sons and daughters of this community to support His Royal Highness with all that he needs to succeed.”

While delivering his address at the event, the Obaro of Kabba and chairman, Okun Traditional Council, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, said he was highly delighted that Iyara land has come out with a traditional ruler that has the capacity, education and experience to rule the kingdom to glory.

“Iyara people should be thankful to God for having Oba Meduteni as their king. I am assuring the Iyara community that their stool which is second class will soon be upgraded to first class by the government. I will continue to appeal to the government for the upgrade. I am also using this medium to tell the people of Okunland that the university given to us by Governor Yahaya Bello has kick-started and the intake of students, which was 500 students before now, has been increased to 1,000 to be able to give more candidates admission. I am appealing to our people to patronise the university.

“I urge indigenes of Iyara both those at home and in diaspora to come home and contribute to the development of the community so that history will continue to remember you. We are aware that the government alone cannot provide for all the needs of the people but when good-spirited individuals and sons and daughters give their support, the community will enjoy significant development in terms of infrastructure and social amenities.

“No traditional ruler can succeed in his kingdom without the support and cooperation of his people. Therefore, I am calling on the sons and daughters of Iyara to come home and contribute their quota to the development of the community. We should eschew bitterness and love one another in the common interest of the development of the community,” he said.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Environment, Chief Victor Omofaiye, said he is a son of the soil because he is a chief and his wife comes from Iyara land and that explained why he is part of the community.

He said: “Whatever concerns the community concerns me. That is why I am grossly involved in the coronation of the new Eleta Oluyara of Iyara land. God chooses whoever he likes to be king. The choice of Oba Jacob Babatunde Meduteni is divine from God and there is nothing any human being can do about the choice.

“The new Eleta is a man of impeccable character, well-educated with enormous experience. For him to succeed on the throne he must carry everybody along in whatever he will do for the community. And I believe that the elites in the community will rally around him to effect more developmental strides for the people.”

The Bishop of Dioceses of Ijumu Anglican Communion, Reverend Father John Ojo, who also spoke at the event, stressed that when sourcing for kings in Yoruba culture, they consider inheritance, linage, mostly education and exposure and, above all, somebody who will be able to stay at home with his people.

Ojo, an associate professor, noted that when you consider the three attributes of education, character and exposure to make someone king, then the person will go along with the people and bring development to the community.

“The coronation today is epoch-making in the history of Iyara land because we sourced for the king. He is a retired NEPA [official] with managerial experience. He is from the community, he is elderly and has worked and owned his companies.

“To achieve a lot for the community; the people have to cooperate with him. Other smaller chiefs under him should also cooperate with him to jointly move the community to another level of development,” he said.