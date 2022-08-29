Post-selection litigations: Ekiti oba wants chieftaincy law review

The Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Sunday Aikuirawo Aniyi, has advocated the review of chieftaincy law and declaration to end the increasing litigations after selection and appointment of traditional rulers in the state.

Oba Aniyi, who was pronounced traditional ruler of the community on August 19, 2021 expressed regret over the rampancy of obaship tussles in Ekiti and the attendant legal actions, rating the state as the most rancorous in obaship selection in the South-West.

The traditional ruler spoke in Erinmope-Ekiti during the coronation ceremony and launching of N400 million fund for the establishment of Amoyinmade Centre for Women and Youth Development.

At the event which was attended by the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji; wife of the Osun State governor, Kafayat Oyetola; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi and other dignitaries, the state governor’s wife, Mrs Bisi Fayemi was conferred with the honorary chieftaincy title of Yeye Oba of Erinmope-Ekiti.

The monarch said: “Something needs to be done to the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law and Declaration. The attempt to impose uniformity in the selection process and the unnecessary gratification of bad losers in the current system is making Ekiti the most rancorous in obaship selection in Yorubaland.

“Currently, there is hardly any oba that does not get challenged in court, no matter how transparent the selection process might be. A law needs to be promulgated that will put an end to the act of obtaining frivolous restraining injunction meant to stampede selection process or coronation ceremony.

“Just as nobody can stop INEC from conducting an election or the swearing in of a governor or president, nobody should be able to stop the coronation ceremony of a monarch after being validly appointed by the state government.”

He called the attention of state government to the need to reignite development programmes like road infrastructure, water facility and schools that can propel business activities as witnessed over two decades in the community.

Aniyi added that there was urgent need for the reformation of the local government system to ensure that the traditional rulers play more active roles in the administration of the council areas.

Speaking, the Ooni who congratulated the traditional ruler on ascending the throne of his forebears, urged him to galvanise the support of the people towards the socio-economic development of the community.

Oba Ogunwusi regretted how Nigerian elite had been lukewarm and maintaining non-committal posture to charity and issues that border on development, by having the erroneous and warped impression that development is the sole responsibility of government.

The monarch who donated N10 million during the launching said: “This is what I have known for long and observed carefully, most of the privileged Nigerians do not like contributing to community development and charity in their respective communities.”

“Some people will prefer to hide somewhere and live a low profile life. They believe that government should be the one developing everywhere and this has been the reason development pace was slow and affecting negatively on the poor people.

“Once you consider yourself a blessed person, it is your duty to help your community to drive development. You must also go beyond that, you must contribute to charity, so that the poor people around you can feel your impact.”





