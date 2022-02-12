Oyo APC (North America) chapter charges new chairman to unite members 

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter based in North America have charged the new chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Isaac Omodewu, to unite members of the party in the state following his inauguration by the national caretaker chairman of APC, Mai Mala Buni.

Oyo APC North America chapter, in a statement signed by its chairman and secretary, Mr. Olalekan Sanni, and Mr. Niyi Adekola, respectively, congratulated Omodewu and other newly-inaugurated executive members, including chairmen of the party the local government areas, and said the next step was for the party to come together under one banner so as to reap the gains of unity.

Omodewu, a former commissioner in the state, was last Thursday inaugurated as the chairman of APC in Oyo State, alongside 34 other state chairmen by the National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party in Abuja.

Mr. Omodewu, thereafter on Monday, at the party’s secretariat in Ibadan inaugurated the members of its state executive council as well as the 33 local government chairmen of the party.

The North American chapter of Oyo APC charged the new chairman to com­mence the process of uniting the aggrieved stakeholders and members ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group said: “We charge the new chairman of our dear party to immediate­ly commence the exercise of getting all members united, mending fences among stakeholders and loyalists for the overall victory of the party, come 2023 general elections.”

While noting that the 2019 general election in the state was an eye-opener, the Diaspora group also appealed to stakeholders and members to remain faithful and committed in view of current socio-political challenges.

It sued for peace and harmony among members and called on them to shun “bitterness, desperation, self-centredness and divisive tendencies so that the party can achieve the desired goals in the end.

“Obviously, the success of our dear APC in the forthcoming election cannot be compromised by the good people of Oyo State who are already bored by the maladministration and self-inflicted security challenges of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration.

“Oyo State deserves a vibrant and patriotic leadership-driven only by genuine interest, to put the security and welfare of its citizens ahead of other considerations.

“At this critical time, we must jettison all divisive tendencies including unguarded statements that could further polarise our party and pitch us against one another.”