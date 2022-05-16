Chi drives dairy consumption conversation

THE management of Chi Limited, makers of Hollandia range of dairy products, has announced plans to hold this year’s Hollandia Dairy Day celebration, aimed at driving national discourse and sensitising stakeholders to the nutritional benefits of dairy consumption.

According to the company, the event, scheduled to hold this week, Wednesday, May 18th, in Lagos, retains the same theme as last year’s edition, “Dairy Nourishment to Support Healthy Living.”

The company’s Marketing Director, Toyin Nnodi, explained that this year’s edition is being held to further highlight the role dairy consumption plays in individual’s everyday nourishment.

‘’It will also address misconceptions regarding dairy consumption, while presenting innovative ways to incorporate dairy into the diet of all age groups for health benefits, ‘’she added.

Nnodi stated further that the event will be marked by activities, aimed at stimulating the minds of consumers and enlighten them on the need to prioritize dairy consumption, while also featuring discussions that will provide insight on the benefits of dairy consumption.

‘‘The 2022 Hollandia Dairy Day would raise consciousness that will enable stakeholders, as well as policy makers, address some of the challenges that pertain to the Nigerian dairy sector. It will also examine the role of dairy in addressing the scourge of malnutrition, ‘’ she added.





She described the forthcoming event as another opportunity to showcase the health benefits of dairy consumption to people of all ages.

