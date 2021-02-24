Chevron urges Ondo communities to embrace peace for development

The people of oil-rich communities in Ondo State have been advised to embrace peace in order to witness unprecedented development in the area.

The general manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, gave the advice in Ugbo in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, during the 2019 annual general meeting (AGM) of the Amalgamation of Ilaje Ugbo Coastal Communities (AMAICCOMA)

Brikinn who was represented by the company’s PGPA superintendent, Tony Emegere, said Chevron would continue to support and develop the communities, especially in the thematic focus area of education, health and economic development.

He, however ,called on the leadership of AMAICCOMA to continue to build bridges with stakeholders in the community (Ugbo) in order to achieve harmony, peace and tranquility in the communities.

Brikinn noted that with sustained peace in the communities, development would be enhanced.

“It is important to note that the benefits of the Offshore Memorandum of Understanding (OMoU) can only be sustained in an atmosphere of peace that is conducive for business activities,” he said.

He also tasked the leadership of the association to fast-track the Mother and Child Healthcare Centre project to ensure quality health care delivery for benefiting communities.

Commending AMAICCOMA leadership on its achievements, Brikinn said, “It is a reinforcement of our belief that a process that is community-driven can stimulate community development faster than processes and systems designed without effective participation of community members.”

Also speaking, the chairman of AMAICCOMA, Mr. Taiwo Orisabinone, said the association had succeeded in carrying out free healthcare service for the aged and children in the area.

He disclosed that AMAICCOMA had constructed wooden bridges and jetties in 40 communities in the area under the GMoU mandate, adding that plans were in top gear to partner with some foreign firms towards the provision of more infrastructure in the communities.

Orisabinone, however, raised concerns over sea incursion into the communities and called for assistance from the oil giant, saying “we humbly appeal to Chevron Nigeria Limited CNL to assist us to arrest the perennial sea incursion into our land.”

