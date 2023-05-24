Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) and CNL (NNPCL/CNL JV), has reiterated its commitment to the socio-economic development of its neighbouring communities.

The reassurance came from Esimaje Brikinn, CNL’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs in a statement in respect of a protest by Ugborodo community in Delta State.

Esimaje, in the statement made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State on Wednesday, said the oil multinational was already engaging stakeholders to resolve the issues raised.

According to Esimaje, “CNL confirms that about 08:40hrs, on May 16, 2023, some protesters from Ugborodo community occupied a third-party facility at CNL’s pipeline repair work site and continued to protest around the perimeter fence of the Escravos Terminal in CNL’s Western area of operations.

“The protesters complained about their alleged non-inclusion and engagement in the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) formation process. They also raised issues on the provision of social amenities to the community.

“CNL is engaging with the relevant stakeholders including the traditional rulers and community leaders to resolve the issues amicably and ensure the peaceful vacation of the protesters.

“CNL has a long-standing relationship with the Ugborodo community and continues to contribute to the socio-economic development in Ugborodo community.

“We’re committed to continue working with the relevant stakeholders to maintain peace and advocate for respect for the rule of law and adoption of constructive dialogue in the resolution of all issues.

“CNL places the highest priority on and remains committed to the protection and safety of people, the environment, and its assets.”

