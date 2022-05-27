Kogi commences disbursement of N130 million direct facility fund to 220 health facilities

The Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), has commenced the disbursement of funds to 220 selected and verified primary health care centres across the 21 local government areas of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Executive Director of the KSPHCDA, Dr Abubakar Yakubu, and made available to newsmen by Dr Bola Jonah, the Focal Person, Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), in Lokoja.

According to him, the BHCPF is a Federal Government health intervention geared towards ensuring Direct Facility Funding (DFF) to all the selected and verified primary health care centres, to help revitalize primary health care delivery in the country.

He explained that the funds were sent directly from a pool to the health facilities, to support the facilities in ensuring minor facelifts, recruitment of ad-hoc staff, and purchase of drugs and other required commodities, among others.

He further disclosed that a total of 220 facilities would receive the sum of N132,330,000 as Direct Facility Funding (DFF) for the second and third quarter disbursement for the year 2022.

”The agency appreciates the State Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for playing a significant role in ensuring that the state was qualified to be selected to benefit from this intervention.





“His Excellency had ensured that funds were released for the baseline assessment, state training of trainers; cascade training at the local government, verification exercise, and in addition approved the counterpart funds for the intervention to be possible,” he said.

He added that the state had constituted robust supervision, monitoring and evaluation team, who would move into action immediately to monitor the utilisation of the funds by the benefitting facilities.

”It is with the hope that the selected Health facilities will utilise the resources according to the approved quarterly business plans and by extension the annual quality improvement plans,” Yakubu said.

He appreciated all the Teams from the National Primary Health Care development agency (NPHCDA), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Kogi team members and development partners for their support all throughout the processes.

