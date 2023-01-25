Chairman Dejak Artistque passes on

By Segun Kasali - Lagos
dejak passes

Popular Nigerian Artist known as Pioneer in blending Art with Architecture, landscape, and beautification, Mr. Oladejo Victor Akinlonu (TCOA), has died at the age of 60

Akinlonlu, the Chairman of Dejak Artistque Monumental Garden & Associates, Mr. Oladejo Victor Akinlonu (TCOA), passed on quietly in Lagos without any record of illness on Tuesday, January 24.

He was an artist extraordinaire and a renowned name and valued intelligence in the Business and art world.

The news was confirmed by the spokesperson of the family, Abiola Akinlonu.

“He wasn’t sick; he was fine,”

“He died peacefully in Lagos.”

Frontpage Today

