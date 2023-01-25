Prof. Zainab has a case to answer over assault on female police officer – Police.

Nigeria Police Force has come out to say that it wishes to state emphatically that Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola, who was alleged of complicity in the grievous assault of a female Police Officer, Inspector Teju Moses, on Tuesday, 20th September 2022, at her residence in Garki, Abuja, along with her domestic staff including the housemaid, one Rebecca Enechido, and a male suspect currently at large, has a case to answer concerning the allegations.

In a statement issued to reporters in Abuja on Wednesday by the,

Force Public Relations Officer,

Force Headquarters, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that; “The FCT Police Command under which jurisdiction the matter transpired, has charged the suspects to court upon diligent investigation, and the case with charge no. CR/544/22 is ongoing, and the next hearing will come up on 1st February 2023 at High Court 16, Zuba, FCT Abuja.

“The suspects have been charged with criminal conspiracy offenses, attempt to commit culpable homicide, voluntarily causing hurt without provocation, and assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, amongst others. The recent media row by the suspect is unnecessary as the matter has not been concluded in court. It is pertinent to note that the spurious allegations recently made in the news hold no water.

“The Nigeria Police reposes confidence in the judiciary, believing that the Courts will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is done in the extant case. The Police equally appreciate Nigerians and concerned individuals, groups, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), who have shown interest in the matter and severally called for justice for the grievously injured Police Inspector.”