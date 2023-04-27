The Ekiti State Steering and Advocacy Committee for the 2023 National Population and Housing Census has called on the people of the state to make themselves available for enumeration when the exercise begins.

The committee also allayed the fears of the people over some misgivings around the exercise, stressing that the national census was essential for effective socio-economic planning and development of the country and the federating states.

The committee which was headed by the Special Adviser on Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, Niyi Adebayo kick-started the advocacy tour in Ado, Oye, Emure and Ise/orun Local Government areas of the state.

Adebayo who led the team to Emure and Ise/Orun local government areas, told the stakeholders in the two local government areas, comprising community leaders, market leaders, religious leaders, leaders of associations, town unions and youths that they have significant roles to play in the enlightening the people on the importance of the exercise.

He said the state government has put adequate measures in place to ensure the success of the 2023 census exercise and would provide the necessary support to the National Population Commission in the course of the exercise in the state.

He urged Muslim residents in the communities to allow female enumerators to have access to their wives and daughters for proper enumeration. He added that the 2023 census would be different from the previous ones because only people that are seen would be counted.

The Leader of the team that visited the Oye local Government, Dr Oyebanji Filani disabused the minds of the people who might view the exercise as another means of imposing additional taxes and charged the people to support the government to make a success of the census exercise.

In his address to stakeholders at a gathering at the town hall, Filani, who is the state commissioner for Health and Human Services, urged the residents of the local government to embrace the enumerators and other officials of the National Population Commission (NPC) with open arms and allow them to discharge their duties effectively for the overall good of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Yinka Oyebode, who led a team to the local government, explained that the outcome of the 2023 census would aid effective economic planning and provision of amenities aimed at improving the living conditions of the people.

