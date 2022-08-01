Celebrity birthdays for August 1

So, it’s the beginning of another month and this month is filled with celebrations of birthdays for many famous individuals all around the world.

Does your birthday fall this month as well?

You might be very surprised to know that you share a birth month and even a birthday with a few of the most popular people in the world.

So, here is a list of a few famous people born today August 1.

1. Jason Momoa

Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa was born on August 1, 1979, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

His father is of Native Hawaiian and Samoan descent; and his mother, who is from Iowa, is of German, Irish, and Native American ancestry.

The actor became known to people as Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. He played Ronon Dex on Stargate: Atlantis from 2005 to 2009.

He is now very known as Aquaman in the DC film universe.

2. Nwankwo Kanu

Nwankwo Christian Nwosu Kanu OON (born 1 August 1976) was born in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

Papilo, as he is fondly called is a Nigerian former professional footballer who played as a forward.

He was a member of the Nigeria national team and played for the Nigerian Super Eagles from 1994-2010.





He played for clubs like Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Dutch side Ajax, Inter Milan of Italy, and English clubs Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth.

3. Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger born 1 August 1984) is a German former professional footballer who usually played as a central midfielder. Earlier in his career, he primarily played as a wide midfielder.

Schweinsteiger is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, due to his tactical awareness, positioning, passing and also due to his ability to read and control the flow of the game.

Former German national team coach Joachim Löw referred to Schweinsteiger as one of the greatest players Germany has ever produced.

He played for the likes of Bayern Munich, Man United and Chicago Fire.

4. Dice Ailes

Shasha Damilola Alesh better known by his stage name Dice Ailes, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper.

In July 2014, he signed a record deal with Chocolate City.

He was nominated for Rookie of the Year at The Headies 2016.

He is known for hit singles “Otedola” and “Miracle”.

5. Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matić, born 1 August 1988) is a Serbian professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder.

He started his career as an attacking midfielder, he shifted to a defensive midfielder during his spell at Benfica.

He is known for his consistent performances on the pitch and his combative style of play.

He played in Benfica, Chelsea and Manchester United, and currently plays for Italian side Roma.

6. David James

David Benjamin James MBE (born 1 August 1970) is an English former professional footballer who played as a goalkeeper.

His most recent position was the manager at Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League in 2018. He is also a pundit on Sky Sports football coverage.

He formerly played for English sides Liverpool, Manchester City and Portsmouth.

