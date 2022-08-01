Father, mother, three children die after eating Amala in Kogi

Five persons have lost their lives after eating a cassava flour meal fondly called Amala prepared at their family house in Usugnwe-Okaito, Okehi local government area, Kogi State.

Tribune Online reliably gathered on Monday that those who died after eating the meal are a father, mother and three of their children.

According to the source, the three children died immediately after eating the Amala on Friday, the mother died on Saturday and the father died on Sunday.

The source said the family hails from Omavi, Ohupe ward but resides in Usugnwe-Okaito.

Recalled that a similar incident happened some years back in Okene Eba where a whole family was killed and just recently in Ogaminana and Osara which were all traced to food poisoning.

However, efforts to speak with the epidemiology in the Ministry of Health for confirmation proved abortive as he was said to be out of town. But a senior staff of the ministry confirmed the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…

Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app





In order to ensure your safety when next you board a ride, here are safety tips to observe when boarding a ride on ride-hailing apps…

Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips

It is no longer news that a lot of social media accounts are being hacked daily. It is so painful to have built a strong social media presence and eventually lose it to the hands of social media hackers. These tips will guide you on how to protect your social media accounts easily without struggle…