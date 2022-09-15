Celebrity birthdays: Chimamanda, Prince Harry, Tommy Lee Jones, celebrate today, September 14

Author Chimamanda Adiche, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and actors Tommy Lee Jones and Tom Hardy are celebrating their birthdays today, September 14.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (born 15 September 1977)

Chimamanda is a Nigerian writer whose works include novels, short stories and nonfiction. She was described in The Times Literary Supplement as “the most prominent” of a “procession of critically acclaimed young anglophone authors succeeding in attracting a new generation of readers to African literature”.

Adichie has written the novels Purple Hibiscus (2003), Half of a Yellow Sun (2006), and Americanah (2013), the short story collection The Thing Around Your Neck (2009), and the book-length essay We Should All Be Feminists (2014). Her most recent books are Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions (2017), Zikora (2020) and Notes on Grief (2021).

In 2008, she was awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant. She was the recipient of the PEN Pinter Prize in 2018.

Prince Harry

Henry Charles Albert David,Duke of Sussex (born 15 September 1984) is a member of the British royal family.

He is the younger son of King Charles III and his first wife Diana, Princess of Wales. He is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne. In 2018, he married former actress, Meghan Merkle, and they have a son.

He served in the military under the British Army and served from 2005–2015. He described his 10 years in the army as “the happiest times in my life”. Since leaving the army, he has been closely involved with the armed forces through the Invictus Games, honorary military appointments and other official engagements.

He has been honoured for his charitable efforts by the international community. In addition, he has made television appearances in the Forgotten Kingdom: Prince Harry in Lesotho ITN, The Diamond Queen, Harry’s South Pole Heroes, Our Queen at 90, Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute, Prince Harry in Africa , Rising Phoenix Netflix and The Me You Can’t See.

Tom Hardy

Edward Thomas Hardy (born 15 September 1977) is an English actor. After studying acting at the Drama Centre London, he made his film debut in Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down (2001).

He has appeared in films such as Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), RocknRolla (2008), Bronson (2008), Warrior (2011), Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), Lawless (2012), This Means War (2012), Locke (2013), The Drop (2014), and The Revenant (2015), Mad Max: Fury Road, Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Dunkirk (2017), Venom and its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), and the series Peaky Blinders.

Tommy Lee Jones





Tommy Lee Jones (born September 15, 1946) is an American actor and film director. He has received four Academy Award nominations, winning Best Supporting Actor for his performance as U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard in the 1993 thriller film The Fugitive.

His other notable movies include Lonesome Dove, Men in Black film series, No Country for Old Men, Hank Deerfield in In the Valley of Elah, Batman Forever, Volcano, Under Siege, Man of the House, Captain America: The First Avenger, Jason Bourne, Natural Born Killers.

He has many awards and nominations to his name.

Magnito

Mohammed Usman Adamu(born 15 September 1993), is popularly known as Magnito is a Nigerian rapper.

He discovered his talent for rap in school when he was 19 years old.

He came into the limelight with his song, ‘If I Get Money Eehn’ which was released in 2016 and was followed up with a remix featuring the dance-hall and reggae sensation, Patoranking.

He has songs such as Kaka, Medicine girl, As I get money, Relationship be like Philomina, Ungrateful, Goat featuring Ice Prince, DJ Kenny, Karl Williams, and many more and also he has released several albums like “Shocking News”, “Freshout 01” and the recently released album titled “Bars And Lamba” which consist of five tracks with features Zanku master, Zlatan, Umu Obiligbo and melody singer, Ninety.

He has worked with artists such as Durella, Rayce, Phyno, Jaywon, Duncan Mighty, Patoranking, Falz and Zlatan.

William Stone

William Oliver Stone (born September 15, 1946) is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter.

He won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay as writer of Midnight Express (1978), and wrote the gangster film remake Scarface (1983).

He, however, achieved prominence as writer and director of the war drama Platoon (1986), which won Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture. Platoon was the first in a trilogy of films based on the Vietnam War, in which Stone served as an infantry soldier. He continued the series with Born on the Fourth of July (1989)—for which Stone won his second Best Director Oscar—and Heaven & Earth (1993). Stone’s other works include the Salvadoran Civil War-based drama Salvador (1986); the financial drama Wall Street (1987) and its sequel Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010); the Jim Morrison biographical film The Doors (1991); Natural Born Killers (1994); a trilogy of films based on the American Presidency: JFK (1991), Nixon (1995), and W. (2008); and Snowden (2016).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Motorists, Travellers Stranded As Ado-Ilawe-Ekiti Road Collapses

MANY travellers and motorists on Wednesday were left stranded following the collapse of the Ado-Ekiti-Ilawe-Ekiti road, which connects the state to Ondo State…

FG Orders Buyers Of Seized Drug-Linked Properties To Pay N31m Extra

THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) has ordered the buyers of two seized real estate properties in Lagos to pay government more money to meet the cost of prevailing cost in 2001 when they were valued at…

Police Recruitment: Ex-IG Musiliu Smith Resigns As Chairman Of Police Service Commission

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Muslim Smith, has resigned from the post. The action is coming on the heels of controversy surrounding the recruitment process into the Nigeria Police Force…