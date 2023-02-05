FIREBOY

Adedamola Adefolahan was born in 1996 and is popularly known as Fireboy DML.

He is a singer signed to YBNL Nation, a record label founded by Nigerian rapper Olamide.

His debut studio album’ Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ was released in 2019.

A year later, he dropped his second album, titled ‘Apollo.’ This was soon followed by the release of his third studio album titled “PLAYBOY” on August 5th, 2022.

His hits include Jealous, Peru, Vibration, Champion, Tattoo and Bandana.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, was born in 1985.

Cristiano is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for both Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and has five Ballon d’Or awards and four European Golden Shoes to his name, among others.

He has won 34 trophies in his career, including seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League.





He is in the league of a few players who have made over 1,100 professional career appearances and scored over 820 official senior career goals for the club and country.

Ronaldo has played for clubs such as Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

NEYMAR

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, known as Neymar, was born in 1992.

He is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team.

He is known for his dribbling and trickery and as a prolific goalscorer and renowned playmaker. He is also often regarded as one of the world’s best players and one of the greatest Brazilian footballers.

Neymar has scored at least 100 goals for three different clubs, making him one of three players to achieve this.

He has played for the likes of Santos and Barcelona.

TIWA SAVAGE

Tiwa Savage is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and performing artist.

Born in 1980, she began her music career doing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige. After participating in the UK edition of The X Factor and graduating from Berklee College of Music.

Inspired by the growth of the Nigerian music industry, Savage moved back to Nigeria and signed with Mavin Records in 2012.

Her debut studio album, Once Upon a Time was released on July 3rd, 2013.

It contained songs like “Kele Kele Love,” “Love Me (3x)”, “Without My Heart,” “Ife Wa Gbona,” “Folarin,” “Olorun Mi,” and “Eminado.” Her second studio album R.E.D was released on December 19th, 2015. It yielded two singles: “My Darlin” and “Standing Ovation.”

In June 2016, Savage signed a management and publishing deal with Roc Nation. In September 2017, she released her debut EP Sugarcane. R.E.D.

In November 2018, Savage won Best African Act at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, becoming the first woman to win the category.

Her involvement in the Nigerian music industry has earned her several achievements. She has been involved in youth empowerment and breast cancer screening projects and has raised funds to build schools in Nigeria.

Her recent songs include Loaded, Somebody’s son, All over, Jaiye Foreign, Ade Ori and Work Fada.

BRAIN JOTTER

Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, whose stage name is Brain Jotter, is a skilled actor, comedian, screenwriter, and content producer online.

Born in 1995, he started as an online comedian before gracing various comedy stages around the country.

Brain Jotter actively began his career in comedy in 2020 when he started sharing his hilarious comedy skits on Instagram. Soon enough, he got noticed by Instagram influencers who began to share his videos. It didn’t take long for Brain Jotter’s video to start trending online with lots of likes and comments from fans who enjoy his skits.

FATHIA WILLIAMS

Faithia Williams was born in 1971and she is a Nigerian actress, filmmaker, producer and director.

Faithia played her first role in the film titled “Ta lo pa chief” and has starred, produced, and directed several Nigerian films over the years.

Her most recent films include Dear Affy, Oba Bi Olorun, Esin, President Kuti, Alagogo Ide, Ojukoro and Aníkúlápó.

SAHEED BALOGUN

Saheed Balogun was born in 1967. He is a veteran Nigerian actor, filmmaker, director, and producer.

The actor, who graduated from Kwara State Polytechnic, began his acting career in 1978, in which he presented his first television program titled “Youth Today” on NTA.

He produced his first film titled City Girl in 1989 but had also been featured, produced, and directed several Nigerian films before then.

His movies include Òfin mósè,

Family on Fire, Rogbodiyan,

Light In The Dark, Don’t Get Mad Get Even, Shadow Parties, The Therapist and Light in the Dark.