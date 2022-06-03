Celebrities throng YouTube’s Africa Day concert 2022

The Africa Day Concert sought to bring Africans, the diaspora, and people from across the world together to celebrate a continent that is home to more than 1.5 billion people and is spawning new ways of artistic expression.

The third edition of the YouTube Africa Day Concert was aimed at commemorating the foundation of the Organisation of Africa Unity (OAU) on the 25th of May 1963 by using music as a platform to showcase African culture.

Davido, D’banj, Mayorkun and Yemi Alade were some of the music stars that joined YouTube to celebrate Africa Day at the #Africadayconcert2022. While some of these music stars performed their hit songs at the concert, other celebrities who attended were present to celebrate the sounds and culture that make Africa truly unique.

