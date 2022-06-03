Talent and passion, only about ten per cent of what is needed to make it in music industry — Kay Kay

Oyetoro Marvellous Oluwakayode, sonically known as Kay Kay is a songwriter, recording and performing artiste from Lagos State who is poised to take over the music scene with his unique sound. He spoke to ROTIMI IGE about his dreams. Excerpts…

Tell us a bit about yourself, growing up and early memories of family life.

I grew up in Ikorodu, Lagos. I’m the third child of my parents with two elder siblings, and one younger. Growing up, I fell in love with music from the church. Hip Hop soon became my favourite. I started writing music when I was about 12/13. My parents have always been supportive of my love for music.

What musical influences shape your interest in taking it up professionally?

Lil Wayne was one of my earliest influences. I loved him music so much that I memorised his albums and sang it to myself when I couldn’t play it. I remember using his lines to make up my own rhymes I was writing. Burna boy has also influenced me musically. The way he writes and uses his voice as an instrument, speaks to me directly.

With your current run in the music scene, how have you been able to combine stardom with the hustles of being in school?





We are on strike now, so it’s not really affecting me. I was supposed to graduate last year, but here I am in 2022 still in my final year. Before the strike, I would have fans come up to me on campus to show love. It was amazing and fulfilling experience.

What kind of music do you do and why?

I make trap, drill, afrobeat. I’m very fluid with my sound, I like to blend genres and explore my capability.

Tell us about your songs and the inspiration behind them?

The most popular, being ‘Live Forever,’ was recorded in less than 40 mins. I wasn’t thinking too much when I made it because it came to me very naturally. It was inspired by a night out, having fun in the club, then me driving back home in the middle of the night, racing through the express. Top tier feeling!

Coming off the wave of your hit single ‘Live Forever’, you dropped a singles pack last Friday. Tell us about it.

With ‘Blessed’ and ‘Love Divine’, I decided to explore my Afro side. With ‘Blessed’, it’s all about me feeling excited for what’s coming for me, this is just the beginning and I’m very positive that there’s more greatness ahead. Love Divine is a song I recorded about a year ago, inspired by a love interest at the time.

What’s next for the fans?

I have a project coming, more and more music, videos coming. I can’t wait for my fans to really connect to me sonically.

What’s the idea behind Kay Gang collective?

That’s just me and boys, I call my fans the Kay Gang, and my boys are my top-tier fans; we work hard every day to make sure we get stuff done. So, we decided to put a name to it – Kay Gang Collective.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

I want the world to hear me. My music is real to me and I want to connect to the people in ways unique to me, telling my story the way only I can. I keep rediscovering myself every time I record. Music is spiritual and the vibes aren’t ordinary, I want to reach and connect to places I have never been. That’s what the music does.

What challenges do you still experience in the music industry?

Networking. I am introverted; thus, networking isn’t my strongest suit, but I’m working on that.

Critics say a lack of structure is making it hard for newcomers to thrive. Do you agree? What could be done to make it better?

Yes, of course, two heads are better than one, and with a structure, there are definitely more than two heads. So, having a proper team and structure can help you avoid some rookie mistakes. I think artistes that have major goals and dreams ahead of them should build a team and structure around them. And if you can’t or don’t have the resources for that, you can sign to a label. Signing to a label automatically gives you a working structure.

From your point of view and experience, is talent/passion really enough in the industry today?

Nope, Talent and passion is only about ten per cent of what is needed to make it in the industry. There are lots of other necessary factors necessary. Proper planning, a solid team, plenty of money, just to name a few.

Besides music, any other interests?

Yes, I want to explore music as a business, after a few years, I want to go into the music business. I am certain I will make a good music CEO.

Your typical day?

I tend to wake up very early, go for a walk, which is very important for me. I like to clear my head by talking a long walk in the morning before starting my day. Some days I have interviews and meetings. After that, I’m in the studio till I’m done working, playing some video games, talking to my friends, and eating. I go to the gym in the evening, then I’m back in the studio. I have a home studio so it’s literally no off days for me. I’ll be in the studio till it’s time to crash.

