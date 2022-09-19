CCII traces existing peace, economic growth in Yorubaland to post-Kiriji war peace treaty

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has harped on the unity of the Yoruba land, arguing that this is the only way to wade off external aggression.

Its President, Prince Oluyemisi Adetayo Adeaga who made this known at the flagging-off of a week-long programme in commemoration of the celebration of the Ibadan Empire: Kiriji war and the Yoruba Peace Treaty said there could not be any meaningful progress in the atmosphere of peace, hence the reason Yorubas at home and in the diaspora must embrace peace in order to attract local and foreign investors.

He alluded that the end of 17 years Kiriji war heralded peace in Yorubaland, and therefore, called for its sustenance.

Adeaga who traced the prevalence of peace being enjoyed in all the communities in Yorubaland to the post-Kiriji war treaty stressed the need for the Yorubas irrespective of their state of origins to forge a common front.

He submitted that this is the only way to wade off aggression from external forces and jealously guide the territories of the various Yoruba communities.

He noted that the ancient city of Ibadan had in the past served as a security umbrella for various Yoruba communities.

Adeaga added that great warriors from the town had in the past rendered security assistance to the neighbouring communities.

The spirit of Brotherliness, according to him has assisted in the economic growth of Ibadan.

According to him, Ibadan Empire has been in existence prior to the famous 17 years Kiriji war. The peace being enjoyed in Yorubaland is traceable to the peace accord signed after the war.

The sustenance of the peace accord is one of the factors responsible for the population growth of Ibadan.

Ibadan was just great because its warriors were courageous valiant soldiers who quickly established career development progressions for their captives with opportunities to become slave masters.

Adeaga who attributed various challenges confronting the nation to the neglect of traditional institutions said it is high time to have a change of mindsets in order to right the agelong wrongs.

He said the CCII decide to mark Ibadan Empire which will feature a visit to Imesi Ile where the post-Kiriji war peace treaty was signed, lectures and other activities in order to link the past with the present

The President also stressed the need for the various Yoruba groups to come together under one umbrella.





There is a need for all the Yoruba groups to come together under one umbrella and forge a common front.

