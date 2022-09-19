100 widows, orphans to benefit from ZDA empowerment packages in Abuja

Abuja branch of Zaar Development Association (ZDA), a Sayawa socio-cultural organisation, is to empower not fewer than 100 widows and vulnerable persons.

The disclosure was made by the Chairman of the Association, Mr John Haruna Rake, in a press release made available to Journalists in Bauchi.

According to him, the gesture is meant to help the beneficiaries start meaningful businesses of their own noting that the empowerment packages are going to be distributed to the beneficiaries who have acquired various skills.

Haruna Rake also stated that the beneficiaries are going to be provided with basic equipment, machines and raw materials as well as grants as starter packs to enable them to start a business or increase the capacity of the existing ones.

The ZDA Chairman added that other business initiatives would also be introduced to the women and the vulnerable Children who are orphans to enable them to become self-reliant.

John Haruna Rake who was speaking during a launching/fundraising ceremony in Abuja as contained in the statement explained that the occasion was organised to raise capital that would be distributed to the widows and the orphans.

According to him, the official date for the distribution of the empowerment packages is going to be announced after the launching saying that it was not the first time such an initiative is been embarked upon to assist widows and orphans by the association.

He further noted that the Association has been assisting widows and other vulnerable persons every year as measures to improve their living standards.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He, however, pointed out that such assistance has made many that have benefited in the past become entrepreneurs as well as employers of labour.





Speaking during the occasion, the Member representing Karu/Keffi Federal Constituency of Nassarawa State, Hon Yakubu Solomon Amos, expressed delight over the initiative which he said is worthy of emulation by others.

Yakubu Solomon enjoined the leadership of the Association to ensure equitable distribution of the funds to the target beneficiaries.

On his part, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa House of Representatives seat, Barr Kefas Musa Magaji, commended the organisers for doing a good job, adding that the initiative will no doubt improve the economic condition of the widows and the orphans.

He promised the people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of quality and purposeful representation if elected to represent them in 2023.

In closing remarks, the chairman planning committee expressed appreciation to the politicians, entrepreneurs, academicians, Women and Youths who contributed immensely to the success of the programme.

He promised proper handling of the funds generated from donors during the occasion for the betterment of Zaar Land and Nigeria at large.

MONDAY LINES: I Stand With Buhari

100 widows, orphans to benefit from ZDA empowerment packages in Abuja

EDITORIAL: The Gory Discovery In Ibadan

100 widows, orphans to benefit from ZDA empowerment packages in Abuja