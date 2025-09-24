CBN explains how to properly handle Naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged Nigerians to handle the naira with greater care, advising against folding, tearing, spraying at social events, writing on, or hoarding banknotes.

The apex bank said proper handling of the currency is not just about cleanliness but about respecting a key national symbol.

Speaking at the flag-off of a sensitisation road show in Abuja on Wednesday, CBN Deputy Governor, Operations Department, Dr Bala Bello, represented by Dr Adedeji Adetona, Director, Operations and Branch Management Department, said the campaign was aimed at instilling respect for the currency.

“It is about confidence in our financial system, and a collective responsibility we all share,” Bello said. “As we approach the yuletide, the CBN has made sufficient arrangements to ensure an adequate supply of banknotes to meet demand nationwide. What is needed is proper handling to keep our notes clean and fit for use.”

Adetona, in his own remarks delivered by Deputy Director Kazeem Olatinwo, stressed that the exercise marked the beginning of “an important journey to strengthen the integrity of the national currency.”

He said: “The naira is more than a means of payment. It represents our national pride, our sovereignty, and our shared destiny as a people. Unfortunately, careless practices, folding, tearing, spraying at social events, writing on notes, and even outright mutilation — undermine the dignity of our national symbol and increase the costs of maintaining it.”

According to him, the campaign themed “Naira Our Pride: Handle with Care” is a collective effort that requires the support of stakeholders, including commercial banks, transport unions, traders, schools, religious groups, civil society, and the media.

“Every stakeholder has a critical role to play. Banks must continue to educate customers and ensure fit notes are always in circulation. Markets and transport operators must help discourage the rejection or abuse of Naira notes. The media and civil society must amplify the campaign and take the message into every household, while all Nigerian citizens must see themselves as custodians of the Naira. This is how we will move from sensitisation to true behavioural change,” Adetona said.

He warned that poor handling of the currency would continue to raise the cost of printing and replacement while frustrating daily transactions and weakening public confidence. “However, if we handle our notes with care and collaborate across all sectors, we extend the lifespan of our currency. This will reduce avoidable costs, improve transaction efficiency and reinforce the Naira as a true symbol of unity and pride,” he added.

On cash hoarding, Adetona stressed: “As the yuletide season approaches, I must also emphasise that cash hoarding harms us all. It denies others access to cash, disrupts circulation, and puts undue strain on the system. Again, collaboration is important. I therefore call on all stakeholders to encourage responsible cash use, promote alternative payment platforms, and help curb hoarding practices.”

Also speaking, Mrs Hakama Sidi-Ali, Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, said ensuring the availability of clean currency is a priority under the CBN’s clean notes policy.

“However, the CBN cannot do this alone. It is the civic duty of every Nigerian to respect the Naira and keep it clean to safeguard its integrity. The Naira is our critical symbol of national identity; do not spray, hawk or mutilate it. The CBN is committed to enhancing Nigeria’s payment system and protecting customers’ rights. We encourage all Nigerians to explore the numerous alternative payment channels. From today, all Nigerians are implored to be advocates and ambassadors of clean Naira notes,” she said.

