Kano: NDLEA arrests 78 drug suspects, recovers illicit drugs in four days

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested 78 suspects and seized large quantities of drugs in a four-day operation in Kano State.

The operation was carried out by the Kano State Joint Task Force Committee for Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation, led by Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics and Public Relations Officer, NDLEA Kano State Strategic Command, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari.

According to the command, “Working in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigeria Police Force, the task force arrested 60 suspects and recovered significant quantities of illicit drugs and other harmful substances.”

Items seized during the raid include cannabis sativa, Diazepam, Exol-5, Pregabalin, rubber solution, Suck and Die, and other substances. Several locations were revisited to ensure compliance.

Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata said, “Our commitment to eradicating drug abuse and thuggery in Kano is unwavering.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for these crimes are brought to justice. The safety and well-being of our citizens is our top priority.”

The statement added that investigations are ongoing, and those found guilty will be prosecuted. At the same time, efforts are being made to strengthen rehabilitation and youth-focused programmes to tackle drug abuse from the roots.

ACGN A.I. Ahmad, Commander of the NDLEA Kano State Strategic Command, commended NDLEA personnel and thanked the Nigeria Police Force for their support.

He also appreciated the Kano State Government for backing the operation.

The task force called on residents to remain alert and report suspicious activities, stressing that community cooperation is essential to sustaining progress and building a safer environment for young people in the state.

