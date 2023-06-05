A member of Nigeria Interreligious Council (NIREC) and former National Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Evangelist Samuel Kwankur, has enjoined the Northern leaders to caution the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai, to refrain from inflammatory statement capable of setting Nigeria on fire.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, Plateau State over a statement allegedly credited to the former Governor of Kaduna State in which he allegedly told his audience before handing over to his successor that the Islamic dominance in Kaduna had been successfully replicated in Nigeria and that it shall continue, Kwankur said this is an unfortunate statement that should be condemned by all Nigerians irrespective of religious background.

According to him, this among other virtuperations by the former governor were highly condemnable adding the voting pattern of the last presidential election reflected that both the Christians and Muslims voted for the candidature of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He narrated that Mallam El-Rufai in his recent address in Hausa language to some Islamic clerics at the end of his tenure as the Governor of Kaduna State where he tried to whip up religious sentiments regarding the last election especially the election of President Tinubu confirmed that there is a hidden agenda to be mindful of.

“Being a member of the Nigeria Interreligious Council (NIREC), I have closely interfaced with respected Islamic leaders of high repute and found out that there are Muslim leaders unlike Mallam El-Rufai who are deeply concerned about the peace, development and growth of Nigeria without pretense. Truly speaking El-Rufai is a set back to the peace process that NIREC has been battling with in the midst of religious upheavals.”

Evangelist Kwankur pointed out that one would expect El-Rufai to take advantage of such meetings to discuss the achievements of his government in developing the state and taking his people out of poverty and insecurity.

He said: “Let it be known to all Nigerians that those of us Christians who supported His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu did so out of sincere hope that both himself and his Vice will work to ensure the sustainable development of Nigeria through their policies, experience and exposure.

“We shall continue to preach inclusiveness, equity and fair play in the true sense of these words. We shall never practice deception to cling to power. No! It is against our faith!

He therefore called on the governors in Nigeria, particularly Northern governors, to truly work towards removing battered citizens from poverty, insecurity and the likes and ensure the provision of good healthcare and other benefits of good governance, rather than to dwell on preaching hate and religious and tribal differences.

