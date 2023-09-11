The Catholic peace committee of Wukari Diocese under the leadership of Most Rev Dr. Mark Maigida Nzukwein, Bishop of the Diocese, has suggested that mindset and attitudinal changes among ethnic groups should be encouraged to overcome the security challenges in Taraba.

The forum also appealed to the relevant authorities responsible for the installation of the paramount ruler of Takum, in the Takum local government area of Taraba to appoint the paramount ruler, as the development would help in ensuring lasting peace in the area.

In a statement released after the forum peace review meeting with stakeholders from Takum, Ussa and Yangtu special development area and signed by Most Rev Dr. Mark Maigida Nzukwein, Bishop of Wukari,

Diocese and stakeholders from all local governments of the southern Taraba, the forum expressed displeasure over the security situation in the area and resolved that mindset and attitudinal changes be adopted among ethnic groups to help build a stronger unity among each other and have societal free violence.

According to the statement, for peaceful and harmonious coexistence to exist among citizens, all forms of negative attitudes and mindset toward one another must be changed to actualize the desire. This change should manifest itself in our relationship with one another, in our families, schools, churches, mosques, offices, palaces etc.

“To improve our positive perception of one another, the various sociocultural groups should use their various digital platforms or the social media to promote peace, good neighbourliness and meaningful development rather than hatred, acrimony and violence against others.

“The media practitioners both electronic and print, from the various tribes and religions should equally play proactive and critical roles as the watchdogs and promoters of love, justice, and peaceful coexistence in the society. This presupposes a deep and penetrating understanding of the people as well as an unbiased, truthful and objective reportage of issues, events and trends in our various communities.

“Since security is everybody’s business, the Forum resolved to remain steadfast in sustaining the peace-building process in conscious collaboration with stakeholders in the neighbouring Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau States. Already, the Forum has received the heart warming report of some level of engagements and achievements recorded in this regard.

“The Forum re-echoes her earlier call on those whose responsibility is to appoint the Paramount Ruler in Takum to kindly do so without any further delay, as this will certainly contribute immeasurably to the peace efforts in this environment so blessed but currently in disarray.

“The Forum commended governor Agbu Kefas over his performance so far and urged him to continue the good work he has begun by prioritizing security of life and property so as to put an end to the lingering crisis in Southern Taraba. We urge the governor to expedite action for the return of all the displaced people to their homes, especially those from Wukari, Takum, Ussa, Donga, Yantu, Ibi and Kurmi local government areas,” the statement reads.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE