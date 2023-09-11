A climber in New Zealand “miraculously” survived a fall of 600m (1,968ft) with only minor injuries after tumbling down the side of a mountain.

Police said the man fell from Mount Taranaki on the North Island and was saved by spring weather which softened the ice and meant he landed in snow.

The police said the climber is “exceptionally lucky to be alive”.

The distance he fell equals the Makkah Clock Royal Tower in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s tallest buildings.

It is also nearly twice the height of the Shard in London which stretches 309m into the sky.

The climber was part of a group scaling Mount Taranaki when he fell from the summit around midday on Saturday, 9 September.

“Having watched their fellow climber slide down the mountain and out of view, another member of the group climbed down to try and locate them,” said the police.

A member of the Taranaki Alpine Rescue also happened to be climbing that day and helped locate the fallen man.

Mount Taranaki has a reputation as one of the deadliest mountains in New Zealand, according to the country’s Mountain Safety Council.

In 2021, two mountaineers fell to the deaths from the same spot from which the climber plunged at the weekend.

Taranaki is a dormant volcano which sits in relative isolation on the west coast of New Zealand’s north island.





The Mountain Safety Council said: “Its isolation from other mountains, proximity to the coastline, and geographic position make for some of the most fast-changing and adverse weather conditions found anywhere in New Zealand.

“The weather, combined with the complex and rough terrain, creates a highly unique environment. One mistake can be disastrous.”

(SOURCE: BBC)

