By Chima Nwokoji-Lagos

Wynk Limited, a tech startup firm, has launched an innovative lifestyle App called “The Wynk Lifestyle Super App,” for the advancement of cashless economy.

It is uniquely designed to make life easier for all classes of users, providing solutions to the pain points of users.

The firm said it is a cost-effective solution to everyday challenges ranging from financial services and fintech, domestic and cross-border payments, healthcare services delivery, education, agribusiness, e-commerce, and lots more.

Unlike most existing apps which are limited in scope, The Wynk Lifestyle Super App is built on three strategic verticals which are Rides (including e-hailing, deliveries, and public transportation), Payments for all transactions, and Lifestyle.

Explaining the usefulness of the product, the Chief Executive Officer of Wynk Limited, Dr. Jerry Igwilo said from conceptualization of the App provision was to make it a solutions to the pain points of all users.

Speaking on the App payment vertical he said: “you are aware that with Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cashless policy our people must be allowed to continue their lifestyle. In this regard, we have made payments very simple and easy for our people.”

With the App, the majority of Nigerians who make use of public transportation, those who are financial services providers, and those who are service providers in the delivery and e-hailing sector, can now carry out their daily activities seamlessly.

“We have designed our Payment system to be easily usable by everyone. We have the scan and pay solution, which makes it easy for market men and women, even street hawkers to make Payments and receive Payments instantly and seamlessly. So our people are the winners with Wynk,” Dr. Igwilo enthused.

The last vertical which is Lifestyle brings together all the day-to-day services that make life easy for people, giving users access to music, social media, social commerce, and household services like cleaners, laundry, plumbers, electricians, and event management.

“So, you can see that we are here for everyone,” says The Wynk Chief Executive looking to onboard over 60 million Nigerians, and also dominate the market in 16 African countries.





Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Wynk Co-founder, Mr. James Lasenby, said that the user-friendly App has undergone thorough integrity testing and is trusted for optimized inbuilt security features that ensure the protection of users from malicious attacks.

He buttressed the value propositions to all stakeholders and the affordability of the product, pointing out that Wynk Patrons will enjoy unlimited benefits both in terms of earnings, security, and ease of transactions.