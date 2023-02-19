By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare

JUSTICE M. A. Salvage of a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has fixed February 28, to hear a fundamental human rights suit filed against the Nigeria Police and suspected land grabbers by an Engineer, Samuel Oladele, asking the court to stop his alleged continued harassment and intimidation by the men of the Nigeria police.

Engineer Samuel Oladele had through his lawyer, Adetayo Bello, filed a suit delineated ID/14897/MFHR/2023 over persistent threat to his life by the Nigeria Police who he alleged of using an alleged frivolous petition from suspected land grabbers, who encroached on his land to torment him.

Oladele is praying the court to stop his continued harassment and intimidation by the men of Nigeria police, listing who he identified as respondents, the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police and the Force CIID Commissioner of Police in charge of General Investigation Section ‘D’ Department, DCP. Sheik M. Danko.

Others are the Officer In Charge, Team “C” of the General Investigation Section D ‘Department: (Force CIID) annex, Alagbon close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Oladele is praying the court to save him from the police and the duo of Sule Suraju (Aro of Abuleado) and Taye Hassan (Alias Taye Burger), who are accused of working with the police officers to take his life so that they will take over land lawfully acquired by him

He is praying the court for a declaration that his continuous invitation, harassment, intimidation and coercion by the officers of the first to third respondents at the instance of the fourth and fifth respondents is unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional.

He asked for a “declaration that the crux of the dispute between the Applicant and the 4th and 5th Respondents is a land matter which is strictly civil in nature and does not fall within the constitutional purview of cases and matters the Police can adjudicate on and determine.

“An order that the Applicant is entitled to respect of his dignity of person and that they are entitled to personal liberty and’ freedom from continual invitation, harassment, intimidating and coercions to transfer his title over the large expanse of land situated and lying on Samuel Oladele Ahmed layout 6th Avenue Extension on Kuje – Amuwo – Family Land, off Lagos/Badagry -Express Road, Amuwo Odofin Local Government to the 4th and 5th Respondents is illegal and unlawful.

And “an order of perpetual injunction restricting the Ist, 2nd and 3rd respondents either by themselves or through their officers, agents, privies, or however called from further inviting, harassing, intimidating ‘and coercing the Applicant to transfer his -title over the-large expanse of land situate and lying on Samuel Oladele Ahmed layout 6th Avenue Extension on Kuje-Amuwa Family Land, off Lagos/Badagry: Express Road, Amuwo Odofin Local Government to the 4th, and 5th Respondents without just cause.”

In an affidavit in support, Oladele’s lawyer affirmed that the respondent’s action is a clear violation of the Applicant’s Constitutional Rights as protected under Sections 34(1), 35(1), (2), (3), (5} AND (6), 36 (1), 37, 40, 41 AND 43 and Articles 3 (2), (4), (5) 6, and 7(b) and (d) of the African Charter and People Right (Ratification and Enforcement) Act. Cap 10 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Orders I & ll of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure} Rules 2009.