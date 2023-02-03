The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, extended her currency swap exercise to more Communities of Yorro, Ardo-Kola and Ibi local government areas of Taraba.

The Director of Financial System Strategy, Central Bank of Nigeria, Ibrahim Hassan who disclosed this to our correspondent in Jalingo said, the development was in continuation of the CBN initiative targeted at ensuring that all rural dwellers in Taraba have their old naira notes swapped to new ones or deposited in banks before the extended CBN deadline for currency swap.

Hassan noted that the currency Swap Initiative was to help save communities who do not have access to bank and swap their old naira notes for new notes.

“Just as we have been doing to ensure that people in the rural communities of Taraba who do not have access to bank have their old naira notes swapped to new ones. CBN delegation have been drafted to more Communities of Yorro, Ardo-Kola and Ibi local to ensure success of the initiative.

“CBN delegation for Yorro is led by Mr Jackson Imandi, the Deputy Director, the one Ardo-Kola is led by Mr. Kazeem Olatinmu while the one in Ibi local government is been led by the CBN Head of Banking Services in Taraba State, Hayatu Yahaya Shehu to ensure the villagers gain advantage of the Ten days extension for the currency swap,” Hassan explained.

When contacted, the chief of Mumuye in Yorro local government, Ado Adamu Manang, commended CBN for the exercise as it was the best for villagers and promised to help create massive awareness for people to swap their old naira notes to the new ones.

