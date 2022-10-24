Cases of depression, anxiety in Nigeria have increased by 25 per cent ― Psychiatrist

Consultant psychiatrist, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr Victor Makanjuola has estimated that there is a 25 per cent rise in the prevalence of depression and anxiety stemming from the global economic recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the global economic situation has greatly increased the prevalence of mental health cases with many stressed and unable to meet up with their daily responsibilities to their household.

Makanjuola stated this as a guest speaker at an event organized by the National Association of Seadogs, (Pyrates Confraternity) Jolly Rogers Deck to mark the 2022 World Mental Health Day.

Almost on a daily basis, Makanjuola said psychiatrists and general medical practitioners faced patients reporting increased debt profile, income not covering expenses, fear/guilt of spending, withdrawal from society, and getting worried and anxious a lot.

The consultant psychiatrist, according to a communique signed by Jolly Rogers Deck, Mr Olufemi Adesope, added that the increase in depressed people stemmed from increased interest rates across the globe, increased run-away debts, increased job loss (both skilled and unskilled), and gross domestic product contraction.

He warned that the suicide rate may witness a geometric progression because the doctor-patient ratio continues to decrease progressively, owing to brain drain, especially in developing countries.

Makanjuola admonished people facing financial stress to try to talk to family members, employers, and religious leaders, seek help from social groups, increase their time off work and seek positive family influence.

He also enjoined people not to stigmatise those going through mental health challenges but provide such people with support systems, education, awareness, and partnership and engender an attitudinal change.

Others who graced the event were NAS Cap’n, Mr Abiola Owoaje and Area Mate 2, Mr Gbenga Akintola.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE