Wema Bank Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s leading innovative financial institution has been named among the best companies in Nigeria for individuals looking to build their careers for long-term success.

The highly reputable digital career marketplace platform, LinkedIn, recently released its 2nd Top Companies Nigeria List, which features 25 organizations across various industries including Finance, Oil and Gas, Power, IT, Telecoms, and Food and Beverages. Wema Bank is among the six banking houses that made it to the list.

LinkedIn used a unique set of data to rank the best workplaces for career growth, with a particular focus on career progression in a post-COVID world. The criteria include the ability to advance, skills development, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employer presence in the country.

Wema Bank’s MD/CEO, Moruf Oseni, attributes the bank’s success to the belief that people are the most crucial element of its existence as a leading financial services entity. According to him, Wema Bank fosters an environment that empowers its employees to innovate, take risks, and make decisions.

“When individuals in an organization are given the power to maximize their potential, and the results are visible to all, it would serve to attract the best and brightest talents the market has to offer,” Oseni adds.

LinkedIn acknowledged Wema Bank’s strengths in Digital & Commercial banking, Robotics, Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), and service offerings to individuals, SMEs, and large corporations in placing the organization on its list.

“We have led the digital banking revolution in the country with innovations like ALAT, Africa’s first fully digital bank, among others – but we are not resting on our oars,” Oseni insists. “We will keep innovating, building our technology infrastructure, and recruiting the best future-ready talent in achieving our vision of not only returning to Tier 1 status among Nigerian banks but also becoming the dominant digital platform in Africa delivering seamless financial services to our customers.”

