Capital Sage Holdings unveils Obesere, Joke Muyiwa, three others as ambassadors at product launch

Capital Sage Holdings, an indigenous conglomerate invested in driving empowerment and inclusive solutions for a sustainable Africa, has unveiled five ambassadors to drive awareness for its brand on Friday.

The ambassadors, who are all indigenous names in the entertainment industry include Popular Fuji musician, Abass Obesere including four other prominent figures in the Nollywood industry — Aisha Lawal, Adekola Tijani, Joke Muyiwa and Atinuke Kazeem.

The ambassadors were unveiled at an event held in Ibadan on Friday.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director of the conglomerate, John Alamu, noted that the partnership with the ambassadors is important to create awareness regarding the brands of their various companies, especially its newly launched cocoa powder product.

“The first goal of this partnership is awareness creation. We want to encourage Nigerians to consume pure cocoa powder,” the GMD said.

He noted that the company’s marketing goal is to ensure 20 million people consume its cocoa powder products every month.

On the choice of the ambassadors, he noted that they were because they represent the minds best in the entertainment industry.

Speaking with newsmen after he was officially unveiled, Obesere expressed gratitude to the company for choosing him as one of its ambassadors.

“I am grateful to the company for believing in me to be one of their ambassadors. I can confidently tell you that as their ambassador,I alongside my colleague will deliver,” he said.

Similarly, Aisha Lawal, who echoed Obesere’s promise to deliver, noted that she intends to push the company to the next level.

“As an influencer, as an actor and GEN Z, I’ll do everything I have within my power to push the company’s products and make sure the product is right.

“It’s not enough to just preach, you must preach it right so that they would buy and also advertise for you. We should be the bridge between the company and customers,” she added.

