Anambra State gives July 31 deadline to revoke ‘C of O’ of ground rent defaulters

Latest News
By Michael Ovat- Awka
8 in police custody, paying multiple taxes, Anambra to address youth restiveness, Anambra seeks Soludo's intervention, Demolition of illegal structures, Vacate Anambra now, Soludo declares curfew, Soludo budgets N4bn to complete Anambra International Airport, Concede senatorial ticket to Ihiala, Soludo assures Anambra, Steer clear of town, We want peace in Anambra, 85% of arrested hoodlums, Soludo visits Okpoko, Soludo's APGA leads, Soludo to globalise Anambra brand
Soludo

The Anambra State Government is set to embark on a massive revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of all land owners who fail to remit the statutory ground rent for properties in the state.

The State Commissioner for Lands, Prof Offornze Amucheazi, gave the hint while briefing journalists in Awka, on Friday.

According to Prof. Amucheazi, the July 31 deadline is coming after an earlier release by the ministry on July 5, 2022. 

The release stated the relevant sections of the Land Use Act mandating the payment of the ground rent to the government.

The ground rent is an annual fee payable to the government by owners of landed properties. 

He noted that the ground rent is a major revenue source for the state government backed by extant laws with appropriate punishments for defaulters, including the revocation of the C of O of such properties.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE  

 

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

You might also like
Latest News

Soludo assents to Anambra 2022 revised budget

Latest News

NPC commences trial census in Anambra

Latest News

Why Odumeje’s building was demolished – Anambra govt

Latest News

Police arrest, rescue suspect from mob for allegedly raping 75-year-old woman on her…

Comments

Our Front Page Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More