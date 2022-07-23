Anambra State gives July 31 deadline to revoke ‘C of O’ of ground rent defaulters

The Anambra State Government is set to embark on a massive revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of all land owners who fail to remit the statutory ground rent for properties in the state.

The State Commissioner for Lands, Prof Offornze Amucheazi, gave the hint while briefing journalists in Awka, on Friday.

According to Prof. Amucheazi, the July 31 deadline is coming after an earlier release by the ministry on July 5, 2022.

The release stated the relevant sections of the Land Use Act mandating the payment of the ground rent to the government.

The ground rent is an annual fee payable to the government by owners of landed properties.

He noted that the ground rent is a major revenue source for the state government backed by extant laws with appropriate punishments for defaulters, including the revocation of the C of O of such properties.

