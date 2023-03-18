Two police officers in the western Canadian province of Alberta were shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a family dispute.

The suspect in the fatal shooting is a 16-year-old male, police in the city of Edmonton have said.

Police said the teenager died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The teenager’s mother, a 55-year-old woman, was also shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the BBC, the officers killed were Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30. Both worked with the Edmonton Police Service. Mr Jordan had been with the force for more than eight years, while Mr Ryan had been an officer for more than five years.

Police Chief Dale McFee said the two officers were shot on Thursday after responding to a domestic dispute call at an apartment complex in Edmonton at around 00:47 local time (06:47 GMT).

The call was made by the suspect’s mother, police said, and officers met her outside the building. As they approached the apartment, the officers were shot multiple times by a young male suspect at the door.

Devin Laforce, Edmonton police’s chief deputy of investigations, said neither officer discharged their firearm as they had “no opportunity” to do so. They also were not aware that the teenager had a weapon prior to arriving, as the initial 911 call made no mention of it.

Deputy Chief Laforce said the suspect and his mother then got into an altercation, during which she was shot as well.

Police did not name the suspect or his mother, who remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

McFee said the two officers were given aid immediately and rushed to the hospital. “Unfortunately, they were both declared deceased at the hospital,” he said.





Deputy Chief Laforce said the teenager was known to police, who had responded to the apartment in the past for “non-violent” mental health calls. The suspect did not have a criminal record, he said.

Police did not reveal what type of gun was used in the shooting, and said they are currently investigating where it originated.

Condolences have poured in from several police forces around Canada, including in Vancouver and Toronto, as well as from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe,” Mr Trudeau said in a post on Twitter. “The news that two Edmonton police officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues, we’re here for you.”

Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi described it as a “very difficult and sad day”.

“Every day, families of the police officers send their loved ones off to duty, to work and hope they return home safely,” Mr Sohi said.

“We hold you in our hearts as you mourn this profound loss and we mourn it with you,” he said.

Eight police officers have been killed in the line of duty in Canada in the last six months. The other fatalities occurred in Ontario and British Columbia.

