The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated with the Muslim community in Nigeria and around the world as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

CAN also extended its greetings and felicitations to the President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

A statement signed by the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh said “we rejoice with them and pray that the blessings of God will be with them now and always”.

“Ramadan is a time of self-reflection and a renewed commitment to living a life of piety and peace. It teaches us the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity towards others, especially the less privileged in our society.

“As we mark this important occasion, we must take the opportunity to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and the values that it teaches us which is love for one another and mutual understanding for a peaceful society.

“Islam and Christianity share a lot of good virtues in common and we must use our understanding of the Holy books to promote inclusivity, and work towards building a more tolerant and egalitarian society for us all.

“As we celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, we call on all Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for our beloved country, for peace, and for the prosperity of all our people,” the statement noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu





The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…