The Governor of Bayelsa, Senator Duoye Diri has eulogised Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel, saying that his administration has witnessed superlative transformation occasioned by the massive provision of democratic dividends to the people of the State.

Governor Diri who was the special guest at the inauguration of a 12.5km Ikot Akpan Afaha-Ikot Oku Using Road in the Ukanafun local government area on Friday, described Governor Udom Emmanuel as a noiseless achiever, a pacesetter and a man of character, thanking him for putting smiles on the faces of the people of Ukanafun, by extension the state.

Inaugurating the 12.5km road with a spur at Ikot Akpan Afaha, the Bayelsa State Governor described the road project initiated and completed by the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration as a significant infrastructure put in place to transform the socio-economic landscape of the area.

“We are here to celebrate a man who has performed, a working governor for the people who hitherto had been denied a very significant infrastructure, of all infrastructure there is one infrastructure that is outstanding.

“The moment you link up a community you have actually brought civilisation to that community with a road and you have also opened up that community for economic and social development. The governor of Akwa Ibom is doing these things noiselessly,” he remarked.

He thanked the people of Ukanafun and Akwa Ibom for supporting Udom Emmanuel and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and urged the people to extend same support to the governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno.

Earlier, Governor Udom Emmanuel noted that the 12.5km Ikot Akpan Afaha – Ikot Oku Usung road in Ukanafun is one of the projects executed in line with the eight-point agenda of his administration which gives priority to rural development.

He revealed that beyond road projects, electricity and hospital projects will be inaugurated after he leaves office on May 29, 2023.

On the Ukanafun General Hospital rehabilitation project, the Governor assured of its completion, saying his administration would provide the necessary logistics that will ensure the completion of the hospital and thanked the people of Ukanafun for their support during the general elections.

Gov. Emmanuel particularly appreciated Sen. Douye Diri, for honouring the invitation to inaugurate the road project which he said is significant as it links many communities including that of the immediate past state party Chairman, late Hon. Udo Ekpenyong.

“We promised that throughout this season we want to go into the rural areas specifically to appreciate and also let the world see that in our second term when we expanded to the 8 point agenda, rural development was key in the agenda we had. Today we have road infrastructure, electricity, cottage hospitals, water schemes, small food processing industries all over the rural areas,” Mr Emmanuel noted.





