Campaign for clean market launched by council area

In line with its ongoing efforts to maintain a clean and healthy environment within its communities, the Ona Ara Local Government has commenced routine market sanitation in markets under its authority.

The exercise kicked off at Olorunsogo Market with Environmental Health Officers of the council mobilising fully to the market to ensure compliance with standard hygiene procedures.

During the operation, the market and its surrounding areas were sealed and closed down due to observed poor sanitary conditions that pose a risk to public health as the inspection revealed significant lapses in waste management and environmental hygiene.

The council further directed the market leadership to engage the services of an authorized refuse contractor, duly registered with Ona Ara Local Government, to ensure proper waste collection and disposal in accordance with laid-down environmental standards.

Meanwhile, sanitation activities were also conducted at Tioya and Itamerin Markets aimed in furtherance of efforts to enhance markets cleanliness, improve drainage systems and promote public health among traders and the shop owners.

The Acting Directors of Environmental Health Services, Ona Ara Local Government and Inukan Local Council Development Area, Sanitarian Jimoh Sikiru and Bunmi Layinka sensitised the traders on clearing of drainages, removal of debris, waste and other materials that could impede water flow, pointing out that the awareness was for the traders to take responsibility for their environment and ensuring a collective effort towards cleanliness.

In her remarks, the Acting Head of Local Government Administration, Sanitarian Popoola Rasidat Omowumi, urged the people of Ona Ara to support the initiatives of the Executive Chairman, Dr. Temitope Kolapo, who she noted had immediately he assumed office, focused on cleaning and clearing of about five years debris and wastes at illegal dumping sites such as Olorunsogo, Tioya, Amuloko and Oke Elesin areas.

Sanitarian Popoola maintained that any market that failed to comply with environmental regulations will remain closed until all necessary sanitary measures are implemented and certified satisfactory by the Office of the Executive Chairman of Ona Ara Local Government, Dr. Temitope Kolapo Glorious, who has consistently maintained a zero-tolerance stance on environmental negligence and unhygienic practices.

The Ona Ara Local Government reiterated its commitment to promoting public health and environmental safety across all communities and will continue to prioritise people’s health and well-being.

