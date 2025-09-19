Cameroon: Don’t vote for my father, President Biya’s daughter tells citizens

Brenda Biya, daughter of Cameroon’s president, Paul Biya, has called on citizens not to vote for her father in the October 2025 election.

According to DW Africa, speaking during a TikTok live session, Brenda, known as “King Nasty,” said her father’s 43 years in power had left Cameroon with poverty, unemployment, and stagnation.

The 92-year-old Biya, who is contesting an eighth term as president of the country, is among the longest-serving leaders in the world. His time in office has drawn criticism over corruption, authoritarian rule, and disputed elections.

Tribune Online reports that Biya, who confirmed his candidacy for the October 12, 2025, election in the country, first took office in 1982 after the resignation of Ahmadou Ahidjo.

His decision to run for an eighth term was at the time shared via a post on his official X account.

Biya wrote, “Rest assured that my determination to serve you matches the urgency of the challenges we face.”

He added that his decision followed “numerous and insistent” calls from citizens in Cameroon and the diaspora.

